Wolf Administration announces funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- Governor Tom Wolf announced the transferring of $145 million to help Pennsylvania businesses whose operations and revenues were affected by the pandemic.

These funds will be transferred from the Workers Compensation Fund and are available for the state’s general assembly to appropriate the funds for either loans or grants in businesses in need.

This includes restaurants and bars.

Wolf says why all businesses should be eligible for relief, he’s encouraging the general assembly to target the funding to businesses with the greatest need.

“I urge the general assembly to take action as soon as possible to get this money into the hands of business owners and their workers who need it so desperately,” Wolf said.

Wolf says he believes this will move fairly easy through the general assembly.