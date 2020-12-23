Wolf Administration provides updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA (WBNG) -- So far, over 41,000 Pennsylvania healthcare workers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says any healthcare worker that wants to be vaccinated will be vaccinated whether or not they are affiliated with a hospital or not.

Dr. Levine says with hospitals vaccinating their high risk workers it’s just as important to vaccinate those who are facing the same risk in their own work place like EMS providers.

Dr. Levine is urging hospitals to start reaching out to EMS providers and agencies to get their workers vaccinated as soon as possible.

“EMS providers are called to care for people experiencing a health crisis and who are in an immediate need of care,” Dr. Levine said. “While EMS workers do take steps to protect themselves including wearing PPE, they are walking into unknown situations and really are frontline first responders.”

Dr. Levine also mentioned with it being the holiday season Pennsylvanians can not let their guard down and continue to follow all of the mitigation efforts.