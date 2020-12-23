Wolf seeks $145M fund shift to help businesses with pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor wants to use $145 million in a worker’s compensation fund to help businesses cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal would require a vote from the Republican-majority Legislature to appropriate the money, and there has been no deal struck to accomplish that. Wolf is seeking to give the money in grants to businesses that have the greatest need for help. The money is a surplus in the Insurance Department’s Worker’s Compensation Security Fund.