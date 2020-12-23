Zambian police say 2 shot dead as opposition crowd dispersed

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Police in Zambia say two people have been shot dead after a huge and “unruly” crowd accompanied a top opposition leader who had been summoned to police headquarters. The police statement says people had been advised to “stay away” as Hakainde Hichilema was arriving in response to a summons in the capital, Lusaka. But it says officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd and two people were killed “in unknown circumstances.” The southern African nation faces a presidential election in the middle of next year. The previous vote in 2016 was unusually tense.