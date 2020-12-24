2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — It’s been more than two months since violent weather walloped southwest Louisiana, yet the state is still far from being fully recovered. Hurricane Laura roared ashore on Aug. 27 as a Category 4 storm just south of Lake Charles. On Oct. 9, recovering residents watched as Delta swept in just a few miles away as a Category 2 hurricane. What didn’t get scoured by Laura’s winds was swamped by Delta’s rains. Aid organizations say recovery efforts after Laura and Delta lag behind those that followed previous years’ storms in part because the nation’s attention has been focused on other issues, such as the coronavirus.