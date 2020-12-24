A wet and windy day

Flood Watch for the entire area from 12 PM Thursday until 12 PM Friday.

THURSDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Mild. .50-1.00” (1.5”)100% High 50 (46-52) Wind S 10-20 G40 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain. .50-1.50” (2”) Low 38 (34-40) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY, CHRISTMAS: Mostly cloudy with rain changing to snow showers. An early high of 38 with temperatures falling through the 30s. 0-.50” snow 70% High 38 Wind SW becoming W 10-20 mph

Weather will be interesting today, Christmas Eve. A brisk south wind will develop ahead of a cold front. This will boost our temperatures to near 50. We'll also have rain. We could receive 1-2.5” with 3” possible. This could cause flooding in streams, urban areas and in rivers. Rain will continue Thursday night.

Much colder air arrives behind the front with temperatures falling through the day Friday, Christmas. Rain showers will be changing over to snow showers. Any standing water will freeze.

Cold and gray for the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s. Temperatures rebound to near freezing Monday. Seasonable with a slight chance of mixed showers. Cold with snow showers Tuesday. Partly cloudy, cold, seasonable Wednesday.

