AAA discusses how to drive safely in heavy rain

(WBNG) -- The heavy rain has brought concern to residents here in Broome County and in surrounding areas and all eyes are on the rivers for potential flood warnings.

AAA says they discourage driving in inclement weather like heavy rain. They say if you do choose to drive, it's important to drive safely.

They say people need to be alert and aware, adding to be careful when driving through puddles.

"People need to be on alert for puddling in the roadways. It's not a good idea to drive through those puddles, they can be a lot deeper than you think they are. Sometimes that ends up damaging your vehicle, putting it in an unsafe situation," explained Eric Stigberg, Managing Director of Marketing and Government Affairs at AAA Northway.

Stigberg said to stick to the main roads that may be in better condition and avoid back roads that may still need treatment. He adds it's important to be aware of alternate routes available.

AAA also says to keep an eye on the weather conditions and allow yourself more time to get to where you need to go, adding that you should drive at a reduced speed if conditions are poor.

As for holiday travel? AAA says they believe it will see a decrease in people on the roads, reflective of the decline they saw during Thanksgiving.

AAA also says they will always be available to help no matter what, as they operate 24/7, 365 days a year.