Asia Today: Sri Lanka locks down 3 towns as spread persists

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities have imposed lockdown on three towns on the outskirts of the capital to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the festive season. Lockdowns have been applied in dozens of towns and villages since a resurgence of the coronavirus in October. Clusters centered on a garment factory and a fish market that were detected in October account for most of Sri Lanka’s outbreak. About 35,000 of Sri Lanka’s 38,600 cases emerged from those clusters. Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo reported a daily high of new infections and China said it would suspend flights to and from the UK, joining a number of countries that have done so because of a new variant of the coronavirus reported there.