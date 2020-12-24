Broome County prepares for holiday storm, opening Emergency Operation Center at midnight

(WBNG) -- Broome County Officials say they're tracking a powerful storm system that is forecasted to drop significant rainfall on the area.

This, in combination with the snowmelt, has potential to cause flooding in rivers, streams and creeks.

Broome County is in a State of Emergency. The county's Emergency Operations Center will be open at midnight on Christmas to monitor the storm.

Much of the area is in a Flood Watch from noon Thursday to noon Friday.

The county says it is working with municipalities on storm preparation and response.

For the latest on the forecast, download the Storm Track 12 app of click here.