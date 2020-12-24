Cowboys, Eagles meet in altered states, close to elimination

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are meeting in Week 16 with their playoff fates in the hands of Washington. The preseason favorites in the NFC East won’t be starting their franchise quarterbacks. Rookie Jalen Hurts has replaced a benched Carson Wentz for Philadelphia. Andy Dalton is set for his eighth start for Dallas since Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. The only way Sunday’s winner stays alive in the playoff race is if Washington loses at home to Carolina. The games start 20 minutes apart.