Finding The Good: 70 years of memories

CANDOR (WBNG) -- On Christmas Eve, Peter and Gloria Ward from Candor celebrated 70 years of marriage together.

While 70 years of marriage is an incredible accomplishment, what makes a great marriage? Well if you ask Peter and Gloria, they say it's pretty simple.

"Faith, family, and friends. The three F's," said Gloria. "It takes respect for each other. We have different points of view. She's a woman, I'm a man, that's room for disagreement right there!," Peter said with a chuckle.

They shared that one of the most trying times in their marriage, was early on. When they almost lost their daughter, Christine.

"When our daughter Christine was a baby, she had pneumonia. She was having convulsions and turning blue. That was bad, but it turned out good," Peter explained.

In the end, thankfully Christine survived and turned out fine. But Peter added it was a moment that really tested their nerves, and even their faith.

"It brought us to realize that we're not captains of our own ships. It brought us to pray, but I wasn't even sure there was a God."

But they've always been there for one another, through thick and thin.

"He doesn't get excited. He keeps cool," Gloria shared. "He doesn't raise his voice... well, maybe at a cow!"

"She's very pretty, smart, very creative," Peter said.

In the end, they say if you want a happy marriage --

"Let the small stuff go," Gloria said. "You need to have the same goals or just have a goal.

A life time together, and hearts full of love.

From all of us here at WBNG, Congratulations Peter & Gloria!