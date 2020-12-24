Flash Flood Warning from THU 11:52 PM EST until FRI 5:45 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Broome County in central New York…

Southeastern Chenango County in central New York…

Southwestern Delaware County in central New York…

Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 545 AM EST.

* At 1152 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Significant snowmelt is also occurring. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Walton, Deposit, Sidney, Sanford, Colchester, Bainbridge,

Unadilla, Hancock, Windsor, Afton, Thompson, Starrucca, Sherman,

Hiawatha, Starruca, Starlight, Shehawken, Nineveh, Harpursville

and Fishs Eddy.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED