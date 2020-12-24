Flash Flood Warning until FRI 1:30 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EST FRIDAY FOR

BRADFORD COUNTY…

At 655 PM EST, Emergency management reported flash flooding

beginning along several streams in Bradford County. Heavy rain and

rapid snowmelt will continue this evening. Major flash flooding is

expected to begin shortly along the Towanda Creek, Bentley Creek,

Wysox Creek and Wappasening Creek and other small streams in the

Canton and New Albany areas.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain and snowmelt

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Emergency management.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Towanda, Troy, Ridgebury, Wysox, Ulster,

Litchfield, North Towanda, Springfield, South Waverly, Windham,

Herrick, Rome, New Albany, Overton, Burlington and Franklindale.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE