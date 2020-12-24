Flash Flood Warning from THU 6:46 PM EST until FRI 3:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Chemung County in central New York…

Southwestern Schuyler County in central New York…

Southeastern Steuben County in central New York…

Western Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 300 AM EST Friday.

* At 646 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain on rapidly

melting snowpack across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected in eastern Steuben

County, far western Bradford County, western Chemung County and

southwest Schuyler County.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flash Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Corning, Canton, West Elmira, Southport, Big Flats, Bath,

Campbell, Caton, Lindley, Painted Post, Addison, Hornby, Tyrone,

Thurston, South Corning, Savona, Hammondsport, Lawrenceville,

Sylvania and Gang Mills.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Persons affected by creeks in the warned area should be

prepared to take quick action to save lives.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED