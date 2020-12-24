Flash Flood Warning from THU 6:55 PM EST until FRI 3:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Broome County in central New York…

* Until 300 AM EST Friday.

* At 655 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain and melting snow.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Vestal, Endwell and West

Corners.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED