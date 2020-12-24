Flash Flood Warning from THU 8:37 PM EST until FRI 2:30 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Broome County in central New York…

Eastern Chemung County in central New York…

Southwestern Cortland County in central New York…

Tioga County in central New York…

Southern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 230 AM EST.

* At 837 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Chemung, Ithaca, Waverly, Owego, Southport, Barton, Newfield,

Danby, Caroline, Virgil, Erin, Dryden, Litchfield, Berkshire,

Richford, South Waverly, Newark Valley, Harford, Candor and

Spencer.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED