Flash Flood Warning from THU 9:06 PM EST until FRI 3:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Broome County in central New York…

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York…

* Until 300 AM EST.

* At 906 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Greater Binghamton Airport,

Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin, Endwell, Chenango Bridge, Vestal

Center, West Corners, Union Center, Tioga Terrace, Sanitaria

Springs, Maine, Port Dickinson and Port Crane.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED