Flash Flood Warning from THU 9:06 PM EST until FRI 3:00 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Broome County in central New York…
Southeastern Tioga County in central New York…
* Until 300 AM EST.
* At 906 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the
warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Greater Binghamton Airport,
Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin, Endwell, Chenango Bridge, Vestal
Center, West Corners, Union Center, Tioga Terrace, Sanitaria
Springs, Maine, Port Dickinson and Port Crane.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED