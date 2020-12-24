Flood Advisory until FRI 1:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in State College has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Centre County in central Pennsylvania…

Cameron County in north central Pennsylvania…

Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania…

Potter County in north central Pennsylvania…

Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…

* Until 100 AM EST.

* At 1043 PM EST, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and may cause

minor flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

State College, Lock Haven, Bellefonte, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Park

Forest Village, Carroll, Cameron, Woodward, Boalsburg, Wharton,

Keating, Morris, Pleasant Gap, Philipsburg, Coudersport, Lamar,

Stormstown, Lemont and Emporium.

Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&