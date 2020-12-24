Flood Warning from THU 11:39 PM EST until FRI 2:45 AM EST

Flood Warning from THU 11:39 PM EST until FRI 2:45 AM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Rain and Snowmelt in…
Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…
* Until 245 AM EST.
* At 1139 PM EST, emergency management reported heavy rain and
snowmelt in the warned area. Flooding of several roads along or
crossing streams, and significant ponding of water in low spots
throughout towns is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between
1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen so far since Thursday
morning.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Elkland, Blossburg, Westfield,
Gaines, Covington, Arnot, Millerton, Keeneyville, Leonard Harrison
State Park, Leetonia, Ogdensburg, Tioga, Knoxville, Roseville,
Osceola, Tioga Junction and Mansfield University.
Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
&&