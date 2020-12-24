Flood Warning from THU 11:39 PM EST until FRI 2:45 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…

* Until 245 AM EST.

* At 1139 PM EST, emergency management reported heavy rain and

snowmelt in the warned area. Flooding of several roads along or

crossing streams, and significant ponding of water in low spots

throughout towns is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between

1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen so far since Thursday

morning.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Elkland, Blossburg, Westfield,

Gaines, Covington, Arnot, Millerton, Keeneyville, Leonard Harrison

State Park, Leetonia, Ogdensburg, Tioga, Knoxville, Roseville,

Osceola, Tioga Junction and Mansfield University.

Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

&&