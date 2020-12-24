Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING…

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,

Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego,

Schuyler, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins.

In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern

Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* From Noon EST today through Friday morning

* Rain develops this morning, then becomes moderate to heavy this

afternoon through tonight. Warm temperatures will also produce

rapid snow melt.

* The combination of snow melt and a widespread 1.5 to 2.5 inches of

rain may cause urban and flash flooding. 3 to 4 inches of rain may

fall in highest terrain. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and

may rise well above flood stage, with problems continuing Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert

for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding

should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&