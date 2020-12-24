Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING…
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,
Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego,
Schuyler, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins.
In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern
Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
* From Noon EST today through Friday morning
* Rain develops this morning, then becomes moderate to heavy this
afternoon through tonight. Warm temperatures will also produce
rapid snow melt.
* The combination of snow melt and a widespread 1.5 to 2.5 inches of
rain may cause urban and flash flooding. 3 to 4 inches of rain may
fall in highest terrain. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and
may rise well above flood stage, with problems continuing Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
