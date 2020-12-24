Skip to Content


Jungle Bells and Frozen in Time Ball Drop at Animal Adventure Park

(WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park is offering ways to celebrate the holidays and New Year's Eve at Animal Adventure Park.

This holiday season Jungle Bells has over half a million lights that are illuminating the park. Community members can walk or drive-thru the event until January 1.

The event is open on Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays are drive-thru only and the event costs $20 dollars per vehicle. Friday through Sunday is walk through and costs $10 per guest. Animal Adventure is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

On New Year's Eve the Frozen In Time Ball Drop is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Animal Adventure Park Owner, Jordan Patch, says the event will feature the Snow Sisters, a ball drop at noon, holiday lights, and of course the animals at the park. The event is walk through only

For more information visit Animal Adventure Park's website here.

Michelle Roberts

