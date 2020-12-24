Jungle Bells and Frozen in Time Ball Drop at Animal Adventure Park

(WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park is offering ways to celebrate the holidays and New Year's Eve at Animal Adventure Park.

This holiday season Jungle Bells has over half a million lights that are illuminating the park. Community members can walk or drive-thru the event until January 1.

The event is open on Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays are drive-thru only and the event costs $20 dollars per vehicle. Friday through Sunday is walk through and costs $10 per guest. Animal Adventure is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

On New Year's Eve the Frozen In Time Ball Drop is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Animal Adventure Park Owner, Jordan Patch, says the event will feature the Snow Sisters, a ball drop at noon, holiday lights, and of course the animals at the park. The event is walk through only

For more information visit Animal Adventure Park's website here.