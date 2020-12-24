Last minute holiday shoppers flock to the mall

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- While it may be a wet and rainy Christmas this year, the weather didn't stop the last minute holiday shoppers from getting gifts.

Many people were seen going in and out of the Oakdale Mall on Christmas Eve, buying what they could before the holiday tomorrow.

Some shoppers were picking up last minute items, like new phones, while others explained that late shopping is more of a tradition.

"We do this every year for about 10 years. We get up early in the morning, go have breakfast, and hit up all the stores we can before anyone else does," explained Stephanie Stevens and Shelly Ross.

Shoppers also weighed in on how they were celebrating the holidays this year, saying they were keeping Christmas small, local, and just for family.

Some shoppers said with the heavy rainfall coming down this Christmas they were nervous for the potential of flooding.

Others said that while the celebrations will be smaller, they will stay connected with family and friends through zoom.