Local churches prepare for Christmas services

(WBNG) -- With this year looking differently, local churches are doing what they can to continue telling the story of Christmas.

“We're trying all different ways to make worship possible,” Ogden-Hillcrest United Methodist Church Reverend Joyce Allen said.

This year the Ogden-Hillcrest UMC is holding different Christmas Eve services online and in person.

Reverend Allen says their 4 o'clock service is going to be drive-thru style in their church parking lot.

“Folks will be helping people find parking spots and have a bulletin, pack of matches and candles for each person in your car,” Reverend Allen said.

Reverend Allen says this decision came from listening to the congregation.

“When I listen to my congregation, what they want to do most is sing Silent Night and hold a candle up,” Reverend Allen said.

For the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Binghamton, Christmas Eve mass will be in person by reservation only to maintain social distancing and streamed on their website.

Father Tim Taugher says usually their 4 o'clock mass on Christmas Eve is their largest.

“It can range from 400 to 500 people,” Father Taugher said. “It's going to be a dramatic change from what we're used to on Christmas Eve.”

Even with a different kind of service, that’s not stopping both pastors from getting their messages across.

“It is the unmasking of God and the birth of Christ,” Father Taugher said. “That the face of God is revealed to us. In the person of Jesus Christ.”

“It's really all about the fact that God loves us so much,” Reverend Allen said. “That God wants to be with us.”

Reverend Allen hopes her congregation will remember Christmas Eve 2020

“We'll always remember the night we sang out in the parking lot,” Reverend Allen said. “People were in their cars. There was a lot of wind and a lot of rain. That's what we'll remember.”