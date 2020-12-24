Michigan canvasser still afraid after threat, suspect arrest

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Republican chair of a county canvassing board in Michigan who initially refused to certify local election results that favored Democrat Joe Biden over President Donald Trump says Thursday that she doesn’t know a woman charged with sending her threatening text messages. Wayne County Canvasser Monica Palmer told reporters outside her attorney’s office in Farmington Hills, Michigan, that she still fears for her family’s safety following the arrest of 23-year-old Katelyn Jones. Federal authorities charged Jones with making a threat of violence. Jones has ties to Olivet, Michigan, but the FBI said she sent the threats from Epping, New Hampshire, where she was staying with her mother, and she was arrested there.