National Weather Service in Binghamton issues Flash Flood warning for multiple areas

(WBNG) -- Multiple locations have been issued Flash Flood warnings by the National Weather Service.

According to the NWA here in Binghamton, the warning for Flash Flooding is set for Binghamton, Johnson City, and Endicott until 3:00a.m. on Dec. 25.

Officials say both Chenango and Cortland counties are under a flash flood warning as well, effective beginning at 8:00 p.m. tonight.

The NWS encourages to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters and to move to higher ground if you're in an area at risk for flooding.

To stay up to date on weather service warnings and alerts here in the Southern Tier, click here.