Pirates trade slugger Josh Bell to Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bell is heading to the Washington Nationals. The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded the slugging first baseman to Washington for pitching prospects Will Crowe and Eddy Yean. The 28-year-old Bell was an All-Star in 2019 following a torrid first half in which he hit .302 with 27 home runs and 84 RBIs. That form has been elusive over the last year-plus. Bell hit .233 with 10 home runs during an injury-shortened second half of 2019 and hit just eight home runs while batting a career-low .233 in 57 games for the Pirates in 2020.