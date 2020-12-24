Judge rejects restaurants’ challenge of indoor dining ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge in Pennsylvania has rejected a bid to block one of Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest orders to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Wolf has gone to court to sue 22 restaurants defying a three-week shutdown of indoor dining at restaurants through Jan. 4. The court action came Wednesday as Wolf asks state lawmakers to approve $145 million for hard-hit businesses. A growing number of restaurants are defying Wolf’s shutdown order and are being cited for it. The daily totals of new reported infections in Pennsylvania have leveled off in the past couple weeks. But hospitalizations continue to climb.