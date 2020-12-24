River Flood Warning from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 8:30 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Unadilla.

* From Friday evening to Saturday evening.

* At 3:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 3.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

tomorrow evening to a crest of 11.1 feet early Saturday morning.

It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to impact fields and

some properties in Unadilla between Main Street and River Road.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.1

feet on 05/27/1946.

&&