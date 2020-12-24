River Flood Warning from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 2:30 AM EST

River Flood Warning from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 2:30 AM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Otselic River At Cincinnatus.
* From Friday afternoon to late Friday night.
* At 11:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 1.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 9.1 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow
afternoon.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Minor flooding of fields begins and is over
banks between Cincinnatus and Willet.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1
feet on 06/03/1947.
