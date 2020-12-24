River Flood Warning from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 2:30 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Otselic River At Cincinnatus.

* From Friday afternoon to late Friday night.

* At 11:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 1.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 9.1 feet early tomorrow

afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow

afternoon.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Minor flooding of fields begins and is over

banks between Cincinnatus and Willet.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1

feet on 06/03/1947.

&&