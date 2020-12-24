River Flood Warning from FRI 2:00 PM EST until SUN 2:30 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Susquehanna River At Bainbridge.

* From Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

* At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 2.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.9 feet Saturday morning. It

will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.

* Impact…At 18.5 feet, Minor flooding begins to impact the ball

fields, trails and buildings on Willow Street Extension in Sidney.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9

feet on 02/10/1988.

&&