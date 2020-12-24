River Flood Warning from FRI 2:00 PM EST until SUN 2:30 PM EST

River Flood Warning from FRI 2:00 PM EST until SUN 2:30 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Bainbridge.
* From Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.
* At 3:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 3.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.9 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.
* Impact…At 18.5 feet, Minor flooding begins to impact the ball
fields, trails and buildings on Willow Street Extension in Sidney.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9
feet on 02/10/1988.
&&