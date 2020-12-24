River Flood Warning from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST

River Flood Warning from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Unadilla River At Rockdale.
* From late Friday night to Saturday afternoon.
* At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 4.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet
early Saturday morning.
* Impact…At 11.0 feet, Flood stage. Widespread flooding of
farmland occurs along the river. County Route 8 at the
intersection of High Bridge Road is flooded.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0
feet on 10/07/1932.
