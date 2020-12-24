River Flood Warning from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Unadilla River At Rockdale.

* From late Friday night to Saturday afternoon.

* At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 4.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet

early Saturday morning.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet, Flood stage. Widespread flooding of

farmland occurs along the river. County Route 8 at the

intersection of High Bridge Road is flooded.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0

feet on 10/07/1932.

&&