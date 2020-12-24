River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.
* From late tonight until further notice.
* At 11:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 3.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tonight and continue rising to a crest of 10.6 feet tomorrow
evening.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Some flooding begins
to affect roads and basements in the Village of Marathon and the
Yaman Park area of Cortland.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.6
feet on 04/09/2001.
&&