River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.

* From late tonight until further notice.

* At 11:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 3.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

tonight and continue rising to a crest of 10.6 feet tomorrow

evening.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Some flooding begins

to affect roads and basements in the Village of Marathon and the

Yaman Park area of Cortland.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.6

feet on 04/09/2001.

