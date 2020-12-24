Safety tips for this holiday weekend

ITHACA (WBNG) -- With Christmas tomorrow, the Ithaca Fire Department shared some tips to keep you and your loved ones safe this weekend.

The department says if you have a real Christmas tree to make sure you water it everyday.

The trees are excellent. The problem is when they dry out they are extremely flammable.

Some might think it’s the Christmas lights causing the fire when really the tree was just too dry.

Ithaca Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Basher says make sure your Christmas tree is not near an exit.

“You don’t want to come from down the stairs or come around the corner and try to get out of your house,” Basher said. “And your tree is right by your exit so keep that in mind when you’re placing it.”

If you are planning on having people over for Christmas dinner take precaution now to prevent any incidents.

Make sure to test your smoke detectors and they have fresh batteries.

If you do have people over, have an exit plan in case there is an emergency.

Assistant Chief Tom Basher says always make sure someone is in the kitchen to prevent any cooking fires.

“Maybe people have had a few cocktails while they are preparing their meals and they walk away from the stove or they forgot something at the store and they run back to the store to pick up something,” Basher said. “The stove is still on or the oven is still on. That’s a dangerous situation.”

Chief Basher says if you are planning on frying a turkey to make sure to do it outside and the turkey is completely thawed out.