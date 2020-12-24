Thailand confident coronavirus outbreak is controllable

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government is confident it can contain a major coronavirus resurgence without a national lockdown. The outbreak mainly among migrant seafood workers has continued to spread, reaching 27 provinces. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said, “I can assure that the government will do its best.” Thailand generally has been seen as successful in combating the coronavirus due partly to its well-regarded public health infrastructure and people’s adherence to mask-wearing and other protocols. But the outbreak is testing its ability to continue to contain the virus. Migrants especially from neighboring Myanmar fill millions of low-wage jobs in Thailand, and the market that’s the center of the outbreak supplies much of the country with seafood.