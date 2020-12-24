Tioga County Boys and Girls Club host Christmas gift giveaway for children in need

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club held a Christmas gift give-away for children in need on Thursday.

With the impact of the coronavirus this year the club wanted to make sure every kid in their area has a Merry Christmas, they rounded up volunteers, and partnered with the United Way and Tioga Chamber of commerce.

Enough toys were donated to be handed out to 400 children.

The event started on the night of Dec. 23, the club baked cookies and handed out hot chocolate to the 118 families that showed up to collect gifts, Santa and his sleigh made an appearance to help hand out gifts.

The second day of the event kicked off at 8 a.m. on Dec. 24, families and their children were able to visit the small gymnasium in the club to pick out a few toys.

"We had a raffle, there were three bikes we raffled off last night, the first mother who won we contacted and she broke down, she said it was absolutely amazing, so that was worth it," said Ken Henson the Interm Executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Tioga County.

The club also recieved about 4 pallets of personal care products from the CVS distribution center, they wrapped up 400 bags for families to take with them.