Tioga County declares state of emergency due to heavy rain, flood threat

(WBNG) -- Tioga County officials have declared a State of Emergency as a combination of heavy rain and melting snow could lead to flooding in streams and rivers.

The county says the flood waters have covered some roads, making them impassable.

Tioga County departments have been directed by Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey to take "whatever steps necessary" to defend life and property.

The State of Emergency will remain in affect for 30 days or until rescinded.