Tonight: Heavy Rain and Rapid Snowmelt Leading to Flooding

TONIGHT: Rain 100%. Rain will be heavy at times. Rainfall accumulations of 1-3 inches. This combined with the rapid snowmelt will lead to the potential for flash flooding. Ponding is possible on roadways. Temperatures will be mild around 50 (54-46). Winds out of the south at 10-25 mph gusting up to 30-50 mph.



FRIDAY: Rain early transitioning over to a frozen precipitation 80%. Rain will taper off during the morning hours. Temperatures rapidly dropping from the 50s back down to near freezing leading to the potential for a flash freeze. Mostly cloudy skies remain for the afternoon with lake effect snow showers developing later in the day. Temperatures starting off in the 40s dropping back down through the 30s and 20s by the afternoon. Winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers 30%. Watching for the potential of moderate to major flooding with area rivers and streams!! Low of 14 (10-16). Winds out of the west, southwest at 10-15 mph.



SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 24. Low of 16.



SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 33. Low of 20.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers possible 20%. High of 36. Low of 20.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible 20%. High of 26. Low of 14.



WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 35. Low of 15.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers 30%. High of 42.

A complex low pressure is going to bring a multipart storm to the area Christmas Eve into Christmas day. Heavy rains and rapid snow melt will lead to the potential of flash flooding along with urban flooding. Ponding on roadways may develop overnight as snow banks will still be covering drains in some areas. Gusty winds could be damaging at times, especially further east out in Delaware county.



Come Christmas morning temperature are expected to crash 20-30 degrees in the matter of hours. This will lead to icy roadways and where water does pond, large patches of ice. With temperatures expected to remain below freezing for a few days, ice will stick around.



Final part of this storm will be the concern for river flooding. Rivers and streams across the area are expected to swell over the next 24 hours, cresting during the afternoon and evening hours on Christmas day. Some rivers are forecasted to reach moderate to major flood stage. At this moment, flooding is not expect to be anywhere near September of 2011 but there will still be impacts.