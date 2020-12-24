What now for British economy with UK-EU trade deal reached?

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the EU have hammered out a free trade deal just days ahead of a year-end deadline. But what does Thursday’s agreement mean for businesses and the economy? The deal is long and complicated, but it’s undoubtedly better than the no-deal outcome that would have slapped new tariffs on goods passing from one side to the other. The new arrangement still carries logistical challenges because businesses must contend with red tape at the border that didn’t apply before Brexit. And while the deal covers goods, it doesn’t apply to services. The future therefore remains cloudy for banks and other services companies in the U.K. that depend on clients located across the English Channel.