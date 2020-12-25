Amid anguish of pandemic, sports offered memorable moments

The year in sports was about cancellations, shutdowns, infections and quarantines. Still, for all the anguish, 2020 offered memorable and inspirational moments. Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller had one when she became the first woman to play and score in a Power 5 football game. The Los Angeles Lakers honored the late Kobe Bryant the best way they could — by winning their record-tying 17th NBA championship. The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years. And the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a pandemic-shortened season, captured their first World Series title since 1988. A bit of light amid the darkness.