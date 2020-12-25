Israeli jets strike Gaza after militants fire rockets

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli aircraft have struck several sites in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward southern Israel. The Israeli military says the airstrike targets early Saturday included rocket manufacturing facility and training and military posts belonging to Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza. Palestinian media reported the airstrikes shattered windows in east Gaza City. There are no reports of casualties. The rockets fired on Friday were aimed at the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, but air defenses intercepted them. No Palestinian group in Gaza has claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, which broke months of cross-border calm. Rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory strikes are frequent but they have been subdued due to the raging coronavirus outbreak.