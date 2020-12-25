Binghamton house fire displaces family

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A family in Binghamton has been displaced from their home Friday evening due to a fire on the city's West side.

Binghamton Firefighters were called to Cedar St. for a heavy fire burning on the backside of the building.

Everyone affected was able to get out of the home, but officials say it is now uninhabitable.

Firefighters were able to fight the fire and bring it down in about 15 minutes.

At this time, the Binghamton Fire Department believes the cause of the fire was cooking related.

Duty Chief Michael Griffis said it's an unfortunate circumstance to have happen on Christmas.

"You feel really bad for the residents at this time of year with COVID and everything, another kick in the pants on Christmas Day," he said.

12 News observed some family members were allowed by fire officials to reenter the home once it was safe to.