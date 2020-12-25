Chinese vaccines are poised to fill gap, but will they work?

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — For countries that have not yet secured a COVID-19 vaccine, China may be the only viable solution. Rich countries have reserved about 9 billion of the doses expected to be produced next year, while the COVAX global effort to ensure equal access to vaccines has fallen short of funding and its promised 2 billion doses. China’s vaccines have been approved in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates and poised to be approved in several other countries. Yet past scandals have damaged its own citizens’ trust in its vaccines, with manufacturing and supply chain problems casting doubt on whether China can really be a savior.