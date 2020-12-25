Cuomo: New York in ‘footrace’ amid rising coronavirus cases

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant in the fight against the coronavirus.

Cuomo said in a Christmas Day statement that the state finds itself in a "footrace" to distribute the vaccine amid rising cases.

The latest statistics showed the state's positivity rate falling slightly even as hospitalizations continued to rise.

The state announced 122 new deaths caused by COVID-19, bringing the state's official count to 29,270.

The Democrat also applauded the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get negative COVID-19 tests before flying.