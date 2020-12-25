No time to rest: EU nations assess Brexit trade deal with UK

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ambassadors convened on Christmas Day to start assessing the massive 2,000-page free-trade deal the EU struck with Britain. The deal takes effect on Jan. 1 when the acrimonious Brexit divorce process comes to an end. After the deal was announced on Thursday, EU nations showed support for the outcome and it was expected that they would unanimously back the agreement, a prerequisite for its legal approval. Speedily approving the deal is essential, since a transition period during which Britain continued to trade by EU rules runs out on New Year’s Day. Some British fisherman raised objections, however, noting that many EU boats will still fish in their waters.