Festive End to Christmas with Snow Showers

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers early 40%. Snow showers taper off to more isolated activity after midnight. Snowfall accumulations of a dusting to 1 inch. Low of 18 (13-20). Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of sunshine. Cold breeze. Small chance for a stray snow flurry. High of 26 (23-28). Winds out of the west, southwest at 10-20 mph.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear. Low of 19 (15-21). Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 34. Low of 28.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers 30%. High of 38. Low of 20.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers possible 20%. High of 26. Low of 14.



WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 34. Low of 30.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance for a few rain showers 30%. High of 45. Low of 36.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers transitioning over to snow showers. High of 34.

After a soaking rains and rapid snowmelt, we continue to monitor the local rivers as they swell to moderate flood stage. Many rivers are expected to crest this evening before slowly going back down over the next few days.



Mother nature will also be putting a festive touch on the last few hours of Christmas as snow showers will stick around for much of the evening hours. Snow tapers off by Saturday morning giving way to a cold and blustery day. Sunday will be better with more sunshine and temperatures warming into the 30s.



There will be a couple of chance for lake effect snow showers throughout next week as we ride a temperature roller coaster. One thing we are keeping our eye on is New Years Eve into New Years Day where we could see another rain storm.