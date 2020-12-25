Flash Flood Warning from FRI 12:54 AM EST until FRI 6:45 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Delaware County in central New York…

Sullivan County in central New York…

* Until 645 AM EST.

* At 1254 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen and significant snowmelt is ongoing.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Monticello, Liberty, Delhi, Fallsburg, Bethel, Neversink, South

Fallsburg, Callicoon, Roxbury, Colchester, Andes, Wurtsboro,

Stamford, Woodridge, Margaretville, Hobart, Bloomingburg,

Jeffersonville, Fleischmanns and Livingston Manor.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED