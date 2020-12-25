Flash Flood Warning until FRI 6:15 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EST THIS

MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BROOME, SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA, NORTHEASTERN

BRADFORD AND WESTERN SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES…

At 510 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Though little additional

rain is expected, snowmelt continues to add water. Flash flooding is

ongoing.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Endicott, Vestal, Rush, Springville, Le Raysville, Little Meadows,

Friendsville, Warren Center, Rushville, Brushville, Vestal Center,

Tioga Terrace, Auburn Center, Apalachin, West Corners, Endwell,

Middletown Center, Birchardville, Lawton and West Auburn.

Major flood stage was reached on Choconut Creek. Levels are now

falling, but flood impacts will linger a bit longer as high water

finishes draining through the creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED