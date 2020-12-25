Flash Flood Warning from FRI 2:56 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Broome County in central New York…

Southwestern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 700 AM EST.

* At 256 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, along

with significant snow melting. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Greene, Whitney Point, Lisle, Chenango Forks, Castle Creek,

Brisben and Chenango Valley State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED